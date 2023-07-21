Open Menu

530 Rescuers Deployed For Muharram Duty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

530 rescuers deployed for Muharram duty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sargodha Mazhar Shah said on Friday that 530 rescuers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) had been deployed in the city for Muharram duty.

Talking to APP here,he said that Rescue-1122 Sargodha would remain alert to meet any emergency-like situation in the district during the Ashura days.

He said the rescuers would be well equipped with 50 motorcycle ambulances, 32 general ambulances, five fire vehicles and three rescue vehicles.

Mazhar Shah said Rescue-1122 Sargodha had also established rescue posts at all sensitive procession routes including Hussain Chowk, Kutchehri Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk and Block No 19 to provide quick response in case of any emergency. He said he himself would monitor all processions and majalisis to remain aware of the situation.

