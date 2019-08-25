UrduPoint.com
530 VIPs Fined On Traffic Rules Violation During Ongoing Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 530 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, police said here Sunday.

"Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country," SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed said. He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, SSP (Traffic) said it personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 530 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 21 MNAs/MPAs, eight Senators, seven army officials, 111 government officials, 229 senior police officers, 57 diplomats, 55 media persons and six Judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP Traffic maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road user and will ensure safe travel on Capital roads. Farrukh Rasheed said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

He said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

