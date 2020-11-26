UrduPoint.com
5300 Cases Of Torture Reported Against Women With VAWC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

5300 cases of torture reported against women with VAWC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Over 5300 cases of torture against women were reported at Violence Against Women Center, established to protect women from physical, emotional and psychological abuse, and promote gender equality.

Violence Against Women Center is one of the main center in the country to resolve problems of the women especially hailing from backward region of south Punjab. The department was established in 2017 and till now, over 5300 cases of violence were reported with the center, said manager VAWC Muneeza Manzoor Butt while addressing a ceremony here on Thursday. Different department, working for protection of rights of the women were assembled at building of VAWC.

Among the reported cases, most the cases were resolved through process of counseling, she noted. Social figure and psychologist Dr Sana Maqbool also addressed and stated that government ensured legislation to protect rights of the women. She urged women to raise their voice at effective platform of VAWC. In the male dominant society, he stated, the women themselves will have to come forward. She stated that islam gave very much importance to women. On this occasion, Sub Inspector Punjab Police Nasreen Shami, Psychologist Ambreen Aslam and others were also present.

