53,000 MT sugar released by mills

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A total of 53,000 metric tons of sugar was released collectively by four sugar mills

in the district to ensure the availability of sugar, stabilize prices, and provide relief

to the public.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Sunday that on the special

direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, a huge

quantity of sugar supply was carried out from local sugar mills to maintain ample

supply in the market and prevent any artificial shortage or price hike.

He said that Noon Sugar Mills released 19,000 MT, Unicol Sugar Mills 12,000 MT,

SW Sugar Mills 12,000 MT, while Al-Arabia Sugar Mills released 10,000 MT.

All mills reportedly have adequate stock and are maintaining daily supplies,

he added.

He confirmed that sugar was being supplied at an ex-mill price of Rs 165 per kg,

while in the retail market, it was available at Rs 173 per kg across Sargodha and

surrounding areas.

The DC urged the citizens not to heed rumors or panic, as the availability of sugar

had been ensured.

He advised the people to purchase according to need and refrain from hoarding,

so that everyone could access sugar at government-fixed rates.

To further tighten monitoring, the Deputy Commissioner directed price control magistrates

to remain active in the field. On Sunday, action was taken on 13 complaints regarding

overcharging. Legal proceedings were initiated against 12 retailers and one wholesaler,

with one shopkeeper arrested and a total fine of Rs 120,000 imposed.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the price control magistrates to continue

market surveillance on Sundays and strictly enforce rates of sugar and other essential

commodities.