53,000 MT Sugar Released By Mills
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A total of 53,000 metric tons of sugar was released collectively by four sugar mills
in the district to ensure the availability of sugar, stabilize prices, and provide relief
to the public.
A spokesman for the district administration said here on Sunday that on the special
direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, a huge
quantity of sugar supply was carried out from local sugar mills to maintain ample
supply in the market and prevent any artificial shortage or price hike.
He said that Noon Sugar Mills released 19,000 MT, Unicol Sugar Mills 12,000 MT,
SW Sugar Mills 12,000 MT, while Al-Arabia Sugar Mills released 10,000 MT.
All mills reportedly have adequate stock and are maintaining daily supplies,
he added.
He confirmed that sugar was being supplied at an ex-mill price of Rs 165 per kg,
while in the retail market, it was available at Rs 173 per kg across Sargodha and
surrounding areas.
The DC urged the citizens not to heed rumors or panic, as the availability of sugar
had been ensured.
He advised the people to purchase according to need and refrain from hoarding,
so that everyone could access sugar at government-fixed rates.
To further tighten monitoring, the Deputy Commissioner directed price control magistrates
to remain active in the field. On Sunday, action was taken on 13 complaints regarding
overcharging. Legal proceedings were initiated against 12 retailers and one wholesaler,
with one shopkeeper arrested and a total fine of Rs 120,000 imposed.
The Deputy Commissioner also directed the price control magistrates to continue
market surveillance on Sundays and strictly enforce rates of sugar and other essential
commodities.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan32 seconds ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills37 seconds ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik40 seconds ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations11 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship11 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career11 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation21 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging21 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over demise of PM’s cousin Shahid Shafi31 minutes ago
-
APHC leader Rehmani calls India's 2019 act assault on identity, rights, dignity of Kashmiris31 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO extend condolences to Namood Muslim over his mother's demise41 minutes ago