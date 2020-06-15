53,000 patients of COVID-19 recovered till today: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday claimed that around 53,000 patients of coronavirus had recovered in the country till today.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was taking many major and effective decisions to contain and control the deadly virus.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself reviewing the COVID-19 prevailing situation and imposed smart lockdown to facilitate the people especially daily wagers.

The minister urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by maintaining the social distancing, stay at homes, wearing masks and gloves to wipe out the menace of the pandemic.