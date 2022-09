5303 animals vaccinated in flood relief camps

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Animal Husbandry Larkana Dr. Mansoor Ali Junejo on Tuesday said that during the rains and floods, veterinary doctors and staff had vaccinated 5,303 animals in relief camps in different areas of Larkana district.

The area wise break down of animals are: 555 in Aqil, 592 in Badh. 487 in Dokri, 537 in Bero Chandio, 340 in Bero Chandio, 827 in Ratkot, 161 in Meharwada, 350 in Faridabad, 941 in Ratodero, 243 in Naudero and 270 in Larkana city.

