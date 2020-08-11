UrduPoint.com
531 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported, 15 Persons Die In Last 24 Hours : NCOC

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday said some 531 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 persons lost their lives across the country due to deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to latest data released by NCOC, a total of 17,833 coronavirus patients so far had been reported in the country while 18,227 tests had been conducted the last day including 148 in AJK, 355 in Balochistan, 114 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 2,436 in ICT, 1,597 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,180 in Punjab and 8,397 COVID-19 tests in Sindh on August 10.

From out of 6,112 deaths reported in country due to COVID-19, some 2,282 people had lost their lives in Sindh.

Likewise 2,174 patients had died in Punjab, 1,231 corona patients died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,171 patients had died after contracting coronavirus in ICT,138 patients lost their lives in Balochistan, 57 corona patients died in Gilgit-Baltistan.

One patient of COVID-19 died in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours and total COVID-19 deaths were reported 59 in AJK.

Some 261,246 people recovered so far across the country. There is no patient on vent in AJK, GB and Balochistan.146 vents have been reported across Pakistan out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

A total of 285,191 coronavirus cases so far have been detected in the country including AJK 2,150, Balochistan 11,921, GB 2,371, ICT 15,281, KP 34,755, Punjab 94,586, Sindh 124,127.

As many as 2,165,811 COVID-19 tests so far have been conducted in the country.

Some 735 hospitals have been providing medical facilities to corona patients while1,365 patients have been admitted in hospitals across the country.

