531 POs, 461 CAs Among 2441 Criminals Arrested During January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:43 PM
The police claimed to have arrested 2441 criminals including 531 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 461 Court Absconders (CAs) from various parts of Faisalabad during January 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 2441 criminals including 531 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 461 Court Absconders (CAs) from various parts of Faisalabad during January 2024.
Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police nabbed 845 illicit weapon holders and recovered 387 pistols, 22 guns, 20 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, 8 repeaters, 2 revolvers and 1362 bullets from their possession during last one month.
Similarly, the police also arrested 390 drug traffickers along with 113.015 kilograms (kg) cannabis (charas), 6.360 kg opium, 1.760 kg heroin, 3647 liters liquor and 248 liters lahan (raw liquor) in addition to nabbing 57 gamblers, 19 on use of fake number plates in their vehicles, 31 on dealing in kite-flying material, 92 on decanting gas illegally and 15 violators of rent act during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam once again secures top 5 in ICC Test Rankings
MFA thesis display inaugurated
President HCCI commends PFC role for helping public, business community
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins
Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MFA thesis display inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
President HCCI commends PFC role for helping public, business community6 minutes ago
-
Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held6 minutes ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election preparations10 minutes ago
-
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencies. Wafaqi Mohtasib10 minutes ago
-
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered10 minutes ago
-
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar20 minutes ago
-
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated17 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi17 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE17 minutes ago
-
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected17 minutes ago