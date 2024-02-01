531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested during January

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 2441 criminals including 531 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 461 Court Absconders (CAs) from various parts of Faisalabad during January 2024.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police nabbed 845 illicit weapon holders and recovered 387 pistols, 22 guns, 20 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, 8 repeaters, 2 revolvers and 1362 bullets from their possession during last one month.

Similarly, the police also arrested 390 drug traffickers along with 113.015 kilograms (kg) cannabis (charas), 6.360 kg opium, 1.760 kg heroin, 3647 liters liquor and 248 liters lahan (raw liquor) in addition to nabbing 57 gamblers, 19 on use of fake number plates in their vehicles, 31 on dealing in kite-flying material, 92 on decanting gas illegally and 15 violators of rent act during this period, he added.

