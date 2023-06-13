UrduPoint.com

531,243 Hajj Pilgrims Arrived In Madinah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 07:34 PM

531,243 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah

Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah has said the number of pilgrims arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year reached 531,243

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah has said the number of pilgrims arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year reached 531,243.

Total 378,698 pilgrims have left Madinah for Makkah and 152,500 are still in Madinah, SPA reported.

According to statistics, 21,891 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.

