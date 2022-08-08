UrduPoint.com

5313 Cops Provided Security To 9th Muharram Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A total of 5,313 police officials had been deployed to provide foolproof security and to continuously monitor routes of the main procession of 9th Muharram, says a statement issued on Monday.

As many as 83 senior officers of Karachi Police including 727 NGOs, 3896 head constables/constables, 500 personnel including commandos of Special Security Unit and 200 personnel of Rapid Response Force had been deployed.

Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit had been deployed on the sides and passages of the main procession.

A large number of police personnel including senior officers of Karachi Police supervised the processions and gatherings of 9th Muharram.

Moreover, 1000 traffic police officials had been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the routes and passages of the main procession including the alternative traffic routes arranged for the procession of 09 Muharram Al Haram.

The public was requested to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious or unusual situation to the police on helpline 15.

