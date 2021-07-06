532 new job created in KP works and services department: Ejaz Insari

Secretary Works and Services KPK Ejaz Hussain Ansari on Wednesday said that 532 job opportunities have been created for all cadres in the department including chief engineer, executive and monitoring engineer among others

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Works and Services KPK Ejaz Hussain Ansari on Wednesday said that 532 job opportunities have been created for all cadres in the department including chief engineer, executive and monitoring engineer among others.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) election campaign at a local hotel in Abbottabad.

Ejaz Ansari further said that in KPK a paid one-year internship programme for engineers has been launched and to resolve the issues of the engineering community we have bifurcated the department into two.

The secretary stated that following governmental policies, they had restructured the Works and Services department and also created 532 different job opportunities for various cadres including chief engineer, SE, executive engineer, monitoring engineer, assistant and others.

He said that this move would resolve the issues of engineers including employment and others, adding secretary Works and Services said that PEC is a regulatory body which is working and playing its role for the welfare of the engineers, to modernize the engineering department and made it more active.

In the election campaign retired and working engineers from all across the Hazara division including universities and other departments were present. SE Engineer Rafi Uddin, DG James Atta ur Rehman, Engineer Basharat, retired engineer ptv Babar Khan and others have also addressed the election campaign.

Candidate for vice president PEC secretary Works and Services KPK Ejaz Ansari said that on the 8th of August their panel would win the election and besides resolving the issues of the engineer's community would bring changes in the engineering curriculum according to the modern education system.

He stated that we would shift the PEC office to the divisional level and would bring improvement in the service structure of engineers, retired and working engineers would focus on research programs and would also establish labs.

He said the department would also introduce one year paid internship programme for fresh engineering graduates like MBBS across the country.