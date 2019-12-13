5.325kg Hashish, weapons seized, 16 arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested sixteen (16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested sixteen (16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused recovering 5.

325 Kilogram Hashish, 68 liters of liquor, 5 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Ejaz, Faisal, Sharif, Khalid Imran, Tanveer, Amjad, Aamer, Ehsan, Imran, Nazir,Aqib, Zeshan, Feroz, Waseem, Sher Ahmad and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.