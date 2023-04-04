532,810m tons wheat procurement target set for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The food department will procure 532,810 metric tons of wheat in the division.

As many as 40 procurement centers have been set up at various points to facilitate farmers and issuance of gunny bags (bardana).

Deputy Director Umar Sarwar told APP here on Tuesday that 110,000 metric tons wheat procurement target had been set for Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts, 262,810 metric tons for district Jhang and 50,000 metric tons for district Chiniot.

At least 40 wheat procurement centers, including 11 in district Faisalabad, 7 in TT Singh, 17 in Jhang and five in district Chiniot have been established.

Total 754,689 bardana, including 725,952 PP bags and 28737 jute bags, would bedistributed among farmers, he added.