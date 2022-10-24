UrduPoint.com

5338 Mln Tons Wheat Confiscated, 274 Arrested Since Aug

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

5338 mln tons wheat confiscated, 274 arrested since Aug

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Around 5,338 metric tons of wheat and wheat products were confiscated, 274 bids to smuggle the commodity were foiled and as many accused were arrested, since August.

This was stated by District food Controller Rawalpindi Sufian Asif Awan on Monday while briefing media persons at Sangjani toll plaza on the preparations of the Food Department to curb smuggling of wheat.

The figures shared by the Food Department cover the period from August 1 to October 23. Sufian said that the accused tried to smuggle wheat and flour using different vehicles, including 32 wheeler trucks and mini trucks.

They were trying to smuggle the same from various parts of the Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that seven check posts were established at various points of the district to prevent wheat smuggling, adding that the attempts to illegally transport the commodity were foiled at designated and non-designated routes, especially the Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway (M-1), Rawalpindi- Peshawar GT Road and the link routes, particularly Taxila-Khanpur road and Taxila-Hattar road.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Motorway Vehicles Road Rawalpindi Same August October Media From Wheat Mini Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

1 hour ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.