5338 mln tons wheat confiscated, 274 arrested since Aug

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Around 5,338 metric tons of wheat and wheat products were confiscated, 274 bids to smuggle the commodity were foiled and as many accused were arrested, since August.

This was stated by District food Controller Rawalpindi Sufian Asif Awan on Monday while briefing media persons at Sangjani toll plaza on the preparations of the Food Department to curb smuggling of wheat.

The figures shared by the Food Department cover the period from August 1 to October 23. Sufian said that the accused tried to smuggle wheat and flour using different vehicles, including 32 wheeler trucks and mini trucks.

They were trying to smuggle the same from various parts of the Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that seven check posts were established at various points of the district to prevent wheat smuggling, adding that the attempts to illegally transport the commodity were foiled at designated and non-designated routes, especially the Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway (M-1), Rawalpindi- Peshawar GT Road and the link routes, particularly Taxila-Khanpur road and Taxila-Hattar road.