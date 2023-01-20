534 bottles of liquor recovered, three arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :During an ongoing anti-narcotics drive, the City Circle Police seized 534 bottles of liquor and arrested three drug pushers here on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, police conducted a raid in Hajipura and arrested Imran Ali, Asad Ali and Muhammad Bilal.

Police also recovered 534 bottles of liquor and sent the accused behind the bars afterregistering a case.