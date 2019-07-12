UrduPoint.com
534 Drug-peddlers Arrested In June

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:37 PM

The Lahore police, during its continuing crackdown on drug-peddlers in the city, arrested 442 accused during June 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore police, during its continuing crackdown on drug-peddlers in the city, arrested 442 accused during June 2019.

As per details, the City Division Police registered 111, Cantonment Division 74, Civil Lines 83, Sadr Division 64, Iqbal Town 61 while Model Town Division Police registered 113 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 147kg charas, one-kg opium, 4kg heroin and 7,021 bottles of liquor from the arrested drug-peddlers.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had been implementing zero-tolerance policy against criminals particularly drug-peddlers.

More Stories From Pakistan

