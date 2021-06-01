534 'outlaws' arrested in a month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested a total of 534 'outlaws' including 134 proclaimed offenders (PO) and 167 drug-peddlers in the district during May 2021.

The police also seized 55-kg narcotics, 8,496 litres of liquor and 226 weapons during this period.

Police officials said on Tuesday that the police teams conducted raids, arrested 167 alleged criminals and registered 150 cases against them.

Police seized 51 kilograms of hashish, three-kilogram heroin, 1.3-kg opium and 8,496 litres of liquor.

During the operation against weapon-holders, the police teams arrested 218 persons and seized 226 weapons including 141 pistols of 30-bore, six Kalashnikovs, 25 rifles of 222-bore, 444-bore and 223-bore, 43 guns of 12-bore, four revolvers, seven carbines and 1,594 cartridges from them.

The district police also busted six gang of robbers and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.3 million from them.