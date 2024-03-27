534 Suspects Held In Crackdowns Against POs, Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In crackdowns against proclaimed offenders (POs) of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and other crimes, the district police on Wednesday arrested 534 suspects, said SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi.
He said that the process of blocking identity cards and passports has been expedited along with freezing bank accounts of absconders and POs, adding that modern automatic weapons were recovered from the suspected accused.
On the other hand, an official document revealed that there has been an increase in cases of street crimes, murders, robberies and kidnappings in the city as 150 out of the 182 suspects named in the murders of 98 people in the city were still at large for two and a half months while 44 cases of robberies were registered in first two months of the current year.
