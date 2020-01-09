53480 Sehat Insaf cards to be provided in Islamabad till March: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said as many as 53480 Sehat Insaf Cards would be provided to the people of capital till March this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said as many as 53480 Sehat Insaf Cards would be provided to the people of capital till March this year.

Giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, the minister said that the process for distributing 5.7 million Sehat Insaaf cards across the country had been underway.

Murad Saeed said that 2019 was the year of economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the effect of economic initiatives would start reaching the public.

He said the government had launched Sehat Insaaf Card scheme in 2014-15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under which the cardholders could get medical treatment of upto Rs 720,000 at the government and private hospitals.

The people of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would get the Sehat card after they receive their national identity cards by June, he added.

Murad Saeed assured the house that the distribution of these cards to all the families in tribal districts would be made during the current year.

The minister said the government had now launched a relief package worth Rs 6 billion through Utility Stores for provision of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates.

Replying to a point of order of MNA Sher Akbar, the minister assured the house that all the Utility Stores which were closed in District Buner would be reopened shortly to facilitate the people of the area.

Giving details of Shelter Homes, the minister said the figure of shelter homes had reached to about 200 across the country and upto 1.5 million shelterless people would benefit from the scheme.

Murad Saeed said the government had stabilized the country's economy and 2020 would be the year of progress and development.

He said Ehsaas programme was the largest in the country's history and for it Rs 192 billion was allocated. The programme had different components including financial assistance to widows, youth and other vulnerable segments of society.