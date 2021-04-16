535 coronavirus patients recovered

As many as 535 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Friday, said a report of the the Health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 535 coronavirus patients had been recovered on Friday, said a report of the the Health department.

According to the data shared by the health department, 180,383 coronavirus patients recovered so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, said while talking to the media that 6,518 beds were reserved in government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,165 beds unoccupied, adding that 1,598 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 807 beds were vacant so far.

The secretary said the department had arranged 3,111 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,406 were vacant. However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation in the government hospitals of Lahore and 324 beds unoccupied, he added.

The secretary said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 638 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government as 344 were under use while 294 unoccupied.

Around 246 ventilators were reserved for Lahore hospitals as 202 occupied and 44 ventilators were vacant, he said.