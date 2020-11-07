5350 students participate in KMU ETEA test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 5350 students participated in Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test held for admissions in Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Saturday.

The test held simultaneously in three centers of the province including Peshawar, Timergarah and Abbottabad.

The test results will be announced today (Sunday) by ETEA, which can be viewed on KMU's website www.kmu.edu.pk and ETEA's website www.etea.edu.pk.

The spokesperson said that 4070 students in Peshawar region, 430 in Hazara region and 850 students in Malakand region participated in the entrance test.

Meanwhile speaking about the test, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU, said that conducting ETEA test for admissions in KMU allied health sciences programs was a major challenge. He said that the participation of more than 5,000 candidates in the test is a sign of confidence in the KMU.

He said that various fields of allied health sciences are the backbone of the health system so the meritorious and talented students coming forward on merit in these fields will not only improve the quality of medical education but it will also help in improving the overall health delivery system.

Appearing in this test was mandatory and pre requisite for seeking admission in KMU's undergraduate programs including Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Audiology, BS Prosthetics and Orthotics Sciences, BS Nursing, BS Paramedical Sciences and BS Public Health. Candidates having domicile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Merged Area Districts (MAD) are eligible for admission on merit basis at Peshawar, Swat and Kohat campuses.

Candidates seeking admission in KMU allied health sciences undergraduate programs having obtained minimum 60 percent unadjusted marks for DPT, BS SLP, BS OT and 50 percent unadjusted marks for BS Public Health, BS Nursing, BS Paramedics, BS Audiology, BS Prosthetics and Orthotics in F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examination were eligible to participate in the ETEA entrance test.