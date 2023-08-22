Open Menu

53.59 Pc Candidates Get Through SSC Part-I Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan on Tuesday declared the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I examination 2023 showing a 55.59 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on a computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyist, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 143,958 candidates appeared in the examination while 77,142 got through registering a pass percentage of 53.59.

Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making on time announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said that those candidates who are not satisfied with their results could apply for rechecking by Sept 6.

