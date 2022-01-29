536 Covid patients tested positive in a month in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) : Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Raqeeb Hussain has disclosed that a total of 536 patients have tested positive for coronavirus from January 1 to January 28 this year in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

People across Mirpur division comprising three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher have been strictly advised by the Divisional Administration besides the state health authorities to continue strictly acting upon the preventive measures, set by the State medical advisory, to combat the ongoing trend of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the State since over past one month.

Unveiling the ongoing month-long breakup o of the rapid outbreak of the pandemic in Mirpur division, Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Raqeeb Hussain said that a total of 6804 persons were tested out of which 536 persons were tested positive leaving the positivity rate of 7.88 percent of the positivity ratio with only one causality during whole of the above period.

Those tested positive during last one month included 272 out of 3431 tests in Mirpur district, 167 out of total of 1691 tests in Kotli district and 97 out of total of 1682 in Bhimbher district.

Ch. Raqeeb said that although the earlier four waves of the COVID-19 in Mirpur division were assessed to be in fluctuation forms, but later now, in the ongoing wave was mostly found emerged with rapid outbreak following lack of the due preventive measures and ignoring of the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) on the part of the masses, he observed.

The Div. Commissioner underlined that administration had intensified steps for the tests of the overseas Kashmiris, mostly those pouring in from Great Britain to their native districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher of Mirpur division with strict advise of 15-day quarantine soon after their arrival from the United Kingdom and all other foreign countries.

The Commissioner sought the performance of due role of media to raise awareness among the masses about the drastic affects of the pandemic on the human life and strict self implementation of the SOPs for the safety of their own and others precious lives.

To a question, the Divisional Commissioner underlined that the divisional administration was striving hard, with the coordination of the State Health Department to overcome the pandemic which was feared to be found fatal in its ongoing 5th wave in all the three districts in Mirpur division since the virus still prevailed and it has not ended so far.

Ch. Raqeeb said that it was enjoined upon the masses to adopt self-protection spirit by strictly acting upon the SOPs already announced by the government to save their own lives and others individually and collectively.