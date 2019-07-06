UrduPoint.com
5.370 Kg Contraband Recovered, 16 Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:47 PM

Police have arrested sixteen accused including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them during last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested sixteen accused including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that during drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused.

The police also recovered 5.

370 kilogram Hashish, 75 liters liquor, two Pistols 30-bore and three Gun 12-bore from them.

The arrested were identifeid as Nasreen Bibi, Mudassar Abbas, Ali Haider, Nadeem Abbas, Omar Hayat, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Irfan, Jawad Ahmad, Sami Ullah, Samar Abbas, Nasir Sajjad, Muhammad Aqib and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

