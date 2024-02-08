Open Menu

5,371,947 Voters To Exercise Their Right To Vote In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) As many as 5,371,947 including 3,016,164 males and 2,355,783 females voters across Balochistan would exercise their right to vote amid tight security and adequate arrangements.

1696 candidates in Balochistan are contesting the election on 67 Constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies.

According to details, at least 429 candidates are contesting election on 16 seats of the National Assembly from Balochistan and 1267 candidates are in the run for 51 seats of Provincial Assembly.

Nearly 28 Women from Balochistan are on the run to become members of the National Assembly on reserved seats for women.

Over 62 women and a total of 31 Non-Muslim are battling for reserve in Balochistan Assembly whereas 11 seats are reserved for women and 3 reserved seats for Non-Muslims.

The Election Commission has set up 5026 polling stations in Balochistan and 69 polling stations are improvised.

Out of these polling stations, 1651 were declared highly sensitive, 2249 sensitive and 1126 normal where elaborate security arrangements were made.

