538 Candidates Appear In KU (Morning) Masters Program 2020 Entry Test

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:10 PM

538 candidates appear in KU (Morning) Masters Program 2020 Entry Test

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 538 candidates appeared in the entry test for masters program in business Administration, Commerce, Mass Communication and Public Administration departments of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

Incharge Directorate Admissions Committee KU, Dr Saima Akhtar stated that the University had received 587 forms for the Entry Test Based Masters Program Admissions 2020 of which 538 candidates appeared and 12 examination rooms of faculty of Arts and Social Sciences were arranged for these candidates.

She said the test was started at 10:30 am and concluded at 12:10 pm while the initial list of the successful candidates was uploaded in the evening.

The final list of the successful candidates would be available on the Karachi University website www.uok.edu.pk on November 18.

She said the entry tests were conducted first time through recently established Assessment and Testing Service (KUATS) by the varsity instead of availing National Testing Service (NTS).

The KUATS has been established with the approval of the varsity's Academic Council. This testing service has designed to facilitate public and private sectors and would conduct written test for admission and employment purpose, she added.

