538 Child Sexual Abuses Cases Reported In 14 Districts During 2019-21: KP Assembly Told

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 09:13 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Tuesday that during 2019-2021, 538 children sexual incidents were reported in 14 districts, in which 13 were killed after torture in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Tuesday that during 2019-2021, 538 children sexual incidents were reported in 14 districts, in which 13 were killed after torture in the province.

According to a written reply to a question raised by Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, the house was informed that 120 child sexual incidents were reported in Peshawar during this tenure.

In 2019, 42 incidents were reported in Peshawar where 71 accused were arrested and four were awarded three years punishment, 10 years punishment to one accused and death sentence to another.

33 cases were reported in 2020, in which 90 accused were arrested and brought to court, three of them were sentenced to seven years, 10 years awarded to two accused and one million rupees fines were imposed to each accused, while five acquitted and trial of 23 was in progress.

In 2021, 61 accused were arrested in 44 cases while punishment were given to five accused and 39 passing through the trial.

