539 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 5,831 as 539 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 98 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,823 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 12,914 in Sindh, 8,319 in Punjab, 2,860 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,057 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 750 in Balochistan, 370 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 553 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 289,806 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 302,020 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,421, Balochistan 13,595, GB 3,227, ICT 15,941, KP 36,992, Punjab 97,760 and Sindh 132,084.

About 6,383 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,445 in Sindh, two of them on Sunday, 2,217 in Punjab, two of them on Saturday,1,257 in KP and one of them on Saturday, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 76 in GB whereas two of them on Sunday and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,968,613 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,011 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.