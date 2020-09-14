UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

539 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Four Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

539 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 5,831 as 539 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 98 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,823 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 12,914 in Sindh, 8,319 in Punjab, 2,860 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,057 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 750 in Balochistan, 370 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 553 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 289,806 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 302,020 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,421, Balochistan 13,595, GB 3,227, ICT 15,941, KP 36,992, Punjab 97,760 and Sindh 132,084.

About 6,383 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,445 in Sindh, two of them on Sunday, 2,217 in Punjab, two of them on Saturday,1,257 in KP and one of them on Saturday, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 76 in GB whereas two of them on Sunday and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,968,613 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,011 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM says they will welcome millions of children bac ..

19 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

10 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.