539 Tested Positive, 15 Die Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:57 PM

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said some 539 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 patients lost their lives across the country due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said some 539 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 patients lost their lives across the country due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest NCOC data, a total of 284,660 COVID patients have so far been reported in the country, including 2,141 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), 11,906 in Balochistan, 2,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15,261 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 34,692 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94 477 in Punjab and 123,849 in Sindh.

Out of total 6,097 deaths reported in the country due to COVID, some 2,272 patients have lost their lives in Sindh, including 20 on Aug 9, 2,170 in Punjab, including only one on Aug 9, 1,213 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including one on Aug 9, 171 in ICT, including one on Aug 9,138 in in Balochistan, including one on Aug 9, and 57 in Gilgit-Baltistan, including two on Aug 9, while no patient died in the AJK in last 24 hours.

Total COVID related deaths in the AJK were 58.

As many as 2,147,584 COVID tests have so far been conducted in the country. Some 735 hospitals have been providing medical facilities to the corona patients. While 1,357 patients have been admitted in across the country hospitals.

The active cases of COVID were 17,799, while 20,495 tests were conducted on August 9 including 8,288 in Sindh, 7,711 in Punjab, 1,659 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,2,140 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 402 in Balochistan,80 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 215 COVID tests had been conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday (Aug 9).

Some 260,764 patients have so far recovered across country from the deadly pandemic.

No patient has been on vent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan GB and Balochistan, while 149 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

