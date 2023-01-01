UrduPoint.com

'5396 Tree Plants Planted On Sialkot-Sambrial Highway'

Published January 01, 2023

'5396 tree plants planted on Sialkot-Sambrial highway'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Sunday that 5,396 tree plants of three types were planted on a stretch of 13-km highway from Sialkot to Sambrial.

In the next phase, plantations would be carried out on Pasrur Road and Aimenabad Road. The district council officers have been directed to evolve a plan in this regard.

He stated this while addressing the review meeting of 'Clean and Green Sialkot' campaign and on the occasion of inspection of plantation work.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, Amin Ahsan from Nizam Sons and contractors were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said the target of planting 1000 palm foxtail trees on the main highway entering the city of Sialkot from the highway had been set.

So far 880 saplings, 1868 out of 2000 saplings of Legistonia and 2648 out of 2700 saplings of bamboo stick plant had so far been planted, he added.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that plants were being immediately irrigated by water bowzers, but as a permanent system, 20 motors and pipelines were also being laid.

During the visit of Wazirabad-Sambrial Road, the DC directed that implementation of the suggestions of experts be ensured for the growth of newly planted plants.

Chief Officer (CO) District Councils should make the irrigation system functionalwithout any delay.

