Open Menu

53rd Anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 12:40 AM

53rd anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd Shahadat anniversary.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was commanding a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment at Hilli (East Pakistan) on 19 May 1971, where he defended the area of responsibility daringly and did not allow enemy to make an advance, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Later on, 03 December 1971, he was ordered to attack the enemy positions and where he destroyed enemy’s three tanks while making an advance. During fight with enemy, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed got seriously injured and embraced Shahadat on 05 December 1971.

“Major Muhammad Akram’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland,” it further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Company May December

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

2 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

2 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

2 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

2 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

2 hours ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

2 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

2 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

2 hours ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

2 hours ago
 Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec ..

Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan