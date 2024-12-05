53rd anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd Shahadat anniversary.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was commanding a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment at Hilli (East Pakistan) on 19 May 1971, where he defended the area of responsibility daringly and did not allow enemy to make an advance, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Later on, 03 December 1971, he was ordered to attack the enemy positions and where he destroyed enemy’s three tanks while making an advance. During fight with enemy, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed got seriously injured and embraced Shahadat on 05 December 1971.

“Major Muhammad Akram’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland,” it further said.