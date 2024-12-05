- Home
- Pakistan
- 53rd anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram ..
53rd Anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 12:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd Shahadat anniversary.
Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was commanding a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment at Hilli (East Pakistan) on 19 May 1971, where he defended the area of responsibility daringly and did not allow enemy to make an advance, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Later on, 03 December 1971, he was ordered to attack the enemy positions and where he destroyed enemy’s three tanks while making an advance. During fight with enemy, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed got seriously injured and embraced Shahadat on 05 December 1971.
“Major Muhammad Akram’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland,” it further said.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Education Body for prompt recruitment of Chairman FBISE on merit12 minutes ago
-
PTI’s political narrative based on lies: Punjab Spokesperson12 minutes ago
-
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani2 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentless suppression of Ka ..2 hours ago
-
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik2 hours ago
-
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter2 hours ago
-
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed2 hours ago
-
Youth killed over old rivalry2 hours ago
-
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families2 hours ago
-
11 injured in roof collapse3 hours ago
-
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera3 hours ago