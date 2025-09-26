53rd Common Trainee Officers Visit Flood-hit Areas In Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Officers of the 53rd Common Training Programme visited flood-affected areas of Gujrat and reviewed ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities of the Revenue, Livestock, Irrigation, Highways, and Rescue 1122 departments.
The officers completed their seven-day district attachment and later departed for Lahore.In their honor, the district administration organized a ceremony at Gujrat Gymkhana.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar presented commemorative shields to the officers and lauded their participation in reviewing post-flood measures and coordination with local departments.
