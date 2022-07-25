53rd meeting of Academic Council of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The 53rd meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

In the meeting, issues related to teaching matters were discussed and important decisions were taken.

Director Academics Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting and presented the agenda points for approval.

In the meeting, the admission policy for spring semester 2022 and future programs was approved. There was a discussion about the rules of the academic council, the scheme of academic advisor and the procedure.

The establishment of Punjabi department in the university was approved.

Revised syllabus of various programs was approved. MS program in Civil Engineering and BS Aviation Sciences were approved. Teaching part-time workload for regular and part-time faculty was also approved. Changes and alterations in the Names of various subjects were approved. Common courses and admission procedures for undergraduate programs were also approved in the meeting.

Apart from this, issues like teaching and administrative act 1975 policy guidelines for qualitative research were also considered.