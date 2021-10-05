UrduPoint.com

53rd World Military Shooting C'ship 2021 Underway At Lahore Garrison: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:59 PM

53rd World Military Shooting C'ship 2021 underway at Lahore Garrison: ISPR

The 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun)-2021 was in progress at Lahore Garrison shooting gallery where the participants were performing in different categories of the competitio

RAWALPINDI, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun)-2021 was in progress at Lahore Garrison shooting gallery where the participants were performing in different categories of the competition.

During the championship, the trap qualifier matches for men and women category were held, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here on Tuesday.

In the women category Lance Corporal Nateesha Divmini of Sri Lanka scored 53 points in three rounds and secured top position.

In the men's category Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali Zulfiqar of Pakistan Army scored 65 points and secured top position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Army Sri Lanka ISPR Progress Women Media Top

Recent Stories

Kenya to use technology to expand tax base

Kenya to use technology to expand tax base

32 seconds ago
 Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

34 seconds ago
 Europe stocks open higher despite losses elsewhere ..

Europe stocks open higher despite losses elsewhere

36 seconds ago
 Provision of amenities to people priorities of gov ..

Provision of amenities to people priorities of govt: DC Duki

2 minutes ago
 Record 62,557 individuals treated free of cost und ..

Record 62,557 individuals treated free of cost under Sehat Plus Card in Septembe ..

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fan ..

Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fans inflation fears

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.