54 Arrested, 71 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,524 points resulting in the arrest of 54 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Sunday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 211 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 71 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
A total of 49,850 locations were inspected and 63 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,333 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 3,782 shopkeepers.
Cases were also registered against 1,884 individuals.
During Ramazan, approximately 33,882 sale points were scrutinized, resulting in fines imposed on 3,534 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.
