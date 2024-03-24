Open Menu

54 Arrested, 71 Cases Registered Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

54 arrested, 71 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,524 points resulting in the arrest of 54 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Sunday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 211 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 71 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

A total of 49,850 locations were inspected and 63 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,333 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 3,782 shopkeepers.

Cases were also registered against 1,884 individuals.

During Ramazan, approximately 33,882 sale points were scrutinized, resulting in fines imposed on 3,534 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Social Media Fine Sale Price Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

16 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

16 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

16 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

16 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

16 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

16 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

16 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

17 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan