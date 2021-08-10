UrduPoint.com

54 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:57 PM

54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

District Administration Peshawar has arrested 54 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested 54 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday.

The arrested shopkeepers were included fruit and vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers and bakers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the administrative officers of the district administration carried out price checking in Hayatabad, University Road, Tehkal, Ring Road, G T Road, Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road and various bazaars in the city.

Beside, ensuring implementation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), the administrative officers also checked prices of essentials and cleanliness and collectively arrested 54 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price list, under-weight roti and poor hygienic conditions.

The deputy commissioner has directed consecutive random visits to bazaars and legal action against profiteers and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Price Charsadda

Recent Stories

EU vows help for Afghanistan's neighbours on refug ..

EU vows help for Afghanistan's neighbours on refugees

1 minute ago
 DC chairs maiden review meeting

DC chairs maiden review meeting

1 minute ago
 CEC GB rejects rigging allegations by Bilawal Bhut ..

CEC GB rejects rigging allegations by Bilawal Bhutto in Nagar By-elections

1 minute ago
 Wearing face mask mandatory for boarding BRT buses ..

Wearing face mask mandatory for boarding BRT buses

1 minute ago
 People's purchasing power increased by 37 percent: ..

People's purchasing power increased by 37 percent: SAPM

5 minutes ago
 NSA Watchdog Says Will Review Alleged Targeting of ..

NSA Watchdog Says Will Review Alleged Targeting of US News Media - Inspector Gen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.