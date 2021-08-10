54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

District Administration Peshawar has arrested 54 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested 54 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday.

The arrested shopkeepers were included fruit and vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers and bakers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the administrative officers of the district administration carried out price checking in Hayatabad, University Road, Tehkal, Ring Road, G T Road, Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road and various bazaars in the city.

Beside, ensuring implementation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), the administrative officers also checked prices of essentials and cleanliness and collectively arrested 54 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price list, under-weight roti and poor hygienic conditions.

The deputy commissioner has directed consecutive random visits to bazaars and legal action against profiteers and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.