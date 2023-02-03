54 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

The district administration on Friday arrested 54 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday arrested 54 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown against profiteers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in Shuaba Bazaar, Gulbahar, Nishterabad, Kohat Road, Hayatabad, University Road and other localities, and arrested 54 shopkeepers over profiteering, non-display of official price list and selling under-weight roti.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendors, bakers, butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.

The DC has directed all relevant officers of the district administration to conduct consecutive surprise visits of markets, to ensure the implementation of the official price list.