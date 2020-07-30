UrduPoint.com
54 Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Cattle Markets

Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 54 persons in a crackdown on illegal cattle markets in different localities of the district, said a news release issued here Thursday.

Several cattle markets have been sealed over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Officers of the district administration visited cattle markets in their respective areas of jurisdiction and inspect implementation of the officially issued SOPs and arrested several persons over operating illegal cattle markets.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Habibullah conducted raids in Bara Market (Karkhano Market) and sealed two markets including Awami Market and Sitara Market over violation of the Covid-19 preventive SOPs while AAC Shah Wazir conducted raids in Mathra locality and on violation of SOPs sealed Bacha Cloth Market.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon the trading community and general public for compulsory use of face masks outside their houses and strict following of the official SOPs and in case of failure warned them of stern legal proceedings.

