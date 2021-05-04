UrduPoint.com
54 Arrested Over Violating Corona SOPs In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested 54 people from various parts of Faisalabad for violating anti-corona SOPs during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that that the teams of police and officers of local administration conducted raid at various areas including Muhammad Usman Town, Madina Town, D-Ground, etc. and nabbed 54 people for violating corona SOPs at public places.

