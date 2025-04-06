Open Menu

54 Booked For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 54 people

for possessing illegal weapons during March 2025.

The police teams of different police stations across the

district took 54 suspects into custody for possessing

unlicensed weapons and recovered a Kalashinikov,

two rifles, a gun, three repeaters guns and 43 pistols.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

