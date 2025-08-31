54 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers For By-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-98
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 12:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As many as 54 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting by-elections in two Constituencies of National Assembly in Faisalabad, including NA-96 and NA-104, and one constituency of Provincial Assembly PP-98.
A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday that the returning officers have issued lists as 24 candidates have filed their nomination papers for NA-96 by-election, 15 for NA-104 and 15 for PP-98 by-election.
Among 24 candidates of NA-96 included Rai Shahadat Khan, Muhammad Shahjahand Khan, Muhammad Bilal Badar, Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary, Muhammad Asim Afzal, Shahid Iqbal Awan, Syed Asif Ullah Shah Bukhari, Taimoor Ali Khan, Arshad Mahmood, Nawab Sher, Irfan Shahid Waseer, Waqas Shahzad, Yasir Raza Awan, Rai Waqas Aslam, Asghar Ali, Rai Ijaz Hussain, Mahmood Ahmad, Rafi Ullah Khan Niazi, Muhammad Amir Hafeez Khokhar, Rai Zargham Shahadat, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Waheed Khan Niazi, Nazakat Ali and Azra Parveen.
Among the candidates of NA-104 included Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Basharat Ali, Hamid Rashid, Hassan Javed, Hassan Masood, Daniyal Ahmed, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Rana Adnan Javed, Shakeel Hussain, Shakeel Shahid, Shaheer Haidar Malik, Suba Khan SK Amir Chadhar, Abdul Rauf Rasheed, Najma Afzal Khan and Waheed Ahmad.
Among the candidates of PP-98 included Rana Faraz Anees, Atta Ullah Mukhtar Bajwa, Azad Ali Tabassum, Waseem-ul-Hassan Chattha, Mian Amir Iqbal, Hajji Ajmal Cheema, Amir Nawaz Sindhu and Tahir Ahmad Khichi, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
54 candidates submit nomination papers for by-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-982 minutes ago
-
Police rescue over 138,000 people amid flood emergency2 minutes ago
-
CM praises flood rescue efforts, orders for proactive relief measures51 minutes ago
-
Over 92,844 people rescued as flood emergency continues52 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief camps52 minutes ago
-
Elder brother of DG FDA passes away1 hour ago
-
Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain1 hour ago
-
SU strengthens collaboration with Elementary Colleges for academic reforms1 hour ago
-
Livestock flood relief camps fully functional in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad administration in full action for rapid flood relief1 hour ago
-
GDA chief reviews key development projects in Gwadar1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 15 criminals,recover hashish,gutka in separate operations1 hour ago