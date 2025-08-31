Open Menu

54 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers For By-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-98

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 12:20 AM

54 candidates submit nomination papers for by-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-98

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As many as 54 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting by-elections in two Constituencies of National Assembly in Faisalabad, including NA-96 and NA-104, and one constituency of Provincial Assembly PP-98.

A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday that the returning officers have issued lists as 24 candidates have filed their nomination papers for NA-96 by-election, 15 for NA-104 and 15 for PP-98 by-election.

Among 24 candidates of NA-96 included Rai Shahadat Khan, Muhammad Shahjahand Khan, Muhammad Bilal Badar, Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary, Muhammad Asim Afzal, Shahid Iqbal Awan, Syed Asif Ullah Shah Bukhari, Taimoor Ali Khan, Arshad Mahmood, Nawab Sher, Irfan Shahid Waseer, Waqas Shahzad, Yasir Raza Awan, Rai Waqas Aslam, Asghar Ali, Rai Ijaz Hussain, Mahmood Ahmad, Rafi Ullah Khan Niazi, Muhammad Amir Hafeez Khokhar, Rai Zargham Shahadat, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Waheed Khan Niazi, Nazakat Ali and Azra Parveen.

Among the candidates of NA-104 included Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Basharat Ali, Hamid Rashid, Hassan Javed, Hassan Masood, Daniyal Ahmed, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Rana Adnan Javed, Shakeel Hussain, Shakeel Shahid, Shaheer Haidar Malik, Suba Khan SK Amir Chadhar, Abdul Rauf Rasheed, Najma Afzal Khan and Waheed Ahmad.

Among the candidates of PP-98 included Rana Faraz Anees, Atta Ullah Mukhtar Bajwa, Azad Ali Tabassum, Waseem-ul-Hassan Chattha, Mian Amir Iqbal, Hajji Ajmal Cheema, Amir Nawaz Sindhu and Tahir Ahmad Khichi, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

16 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

1 day ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

1 day ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

1 day ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

1 day ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

1 day ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

1 day ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

1 day ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

1 day ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan