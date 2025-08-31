54 candidates submit nomination papers for by-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-98

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As many as 54 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting by-elections in two Constituencies of National Assembly in Faisalabad, including NA-96 and NA-104, and one constituency of Provincial Assembly PP-98.

A spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday that the returning officers have issued lists as 24 candidates have filed their nomination papers for NA-96 by-election, 15 for NA-104 and 15 for PP-98 by-election.

Among 24 candidates of NA-96 included Rai Shahadat Khan, Muhammad Shahjahand Khan, Muhammad Bilal Badar, Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary, Muhammad Asim Afzal, Shahid Iqbal Awan, Syed Asif Ullah Shah Bukhari, Taimoor Ali Khan, Arshad Mahmood, Nawab Sher, Irfan Shahid Waseer, Waqas Shahzad, Yasir Raza Awan, Rai Waqas Aslam, Asghar Ali, Rai Ijaz Hussain, Mahmood Ahmad, Rafi Ullah Khan Niazi, Muhammad Amir Hafeez Khokhar, Rai Zargham Shahadat, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Waheed Khan Niazi, Nazakat Ali and Azra Parveen.

Among the candidates of NA-104 included Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Basharat Ali, Hamid Rashid, Hassan Javed, Hassan Masood, Daniyal Ahmed, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Rana Adnan Javed, Shakeel Hussain, Shakeel Shahid, Shaheer Haidar Malik, Suba Khan SK Amir Chadhar, Abdul Rauf Rasheed, Najma Afzal Khan and Waheed Ahmad.

Among the candidates of PP-98 included Rana Faraz Anees, Atta Ullah Mukhtar Bajwa, Azad Ali Tabassum, Waseem-ul-Hassan Chattha, Mian Amir Iqbal, Hajji Ajmal Cheema, Amir Nawaz Sindhu and Tahir Ahmad Khichi, he added.