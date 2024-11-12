Open Menu

54 Cases Registered Against PTI Founder, LHC Told

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that a total of 54 cases had been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in different districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that a total of 54 cases had been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in different districts of Punjab.

This was stated in a report submitted by a law officer on behalf of the police before Justice Farooq Haider, who was hearing a petition filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of the PTI founder, seeking details of cases registered against her brother.

The law officer further stated that 21 cases had been registered against the PTI founder in Lahore, 19 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Faisalabad, and 1 in Gujranwala.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until November 20 and sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency regarding cases against the PTI founder.

The petitioner had approached the court to obtain details of all disclosed and undisclosed FIRs against her brother.

