54 citizens get self-defense training from Capital police

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has imparted self-defense training to 30 females and 24 males here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has imparted self-defense training to 30 females and 24 males here on Monday.

The applicants got training in human rights laws, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, Horse-riding and archery exercises.

Superintendent Police (SP) Headquarters Saud Khan distributed certificates among the participant and said the purpose of the course was to provide framework for dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioral assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources.

It may be mentioned that in line with directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan DIG Headquarters Owais Ahmad Malik had started a self-defense course to empower and sensitize citizens to tackle unpleasant situations.

Earlier on, two batches of women have completed the training of self-defense courses as well, during the course, separate classes have been organized for participants also.