UrduPoint.com

54 Citizens Get Self-defense Training From Capital Police

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 07:15 PM

54 citizens get self-defense training from Capital police

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has imparted self-defense training to 30 females and 24 males here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has imparted self-defense training to 30 females and 24 males here on Monday.

The applicants got training in human rights laws, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, Horse-riding and archery exercises.

Superintendent Police (SP) Headquarters Saud Khan distributed certificates among the participant and said the purpose of the course was to provide framework for dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioral assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources.

It may be mentioned that in line with directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan DIG Headquarters Owais Ahmad Malik had started a self-defense course to empower and sensitize citizens to tackle unpleasant situations.

Earlier on, two batches of women have completed the training of self-defense courses as well, during the course, separate classes have been organized for participants also.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir Saud May Women Weapon

Recent Stories

Myanmar's maritime trade records 2.81 bln USD grow ..

Myanmar's maritime trade records 2.81 bln USD growth in five months of FY 2022-2 ..

2 minutes ago
 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign in full swing

'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign in full swing

2 minutes ago
 Tehran Facing Student Protests After Death of Deta ..

Tehran Facing Student Protests After Death of Detained 22-Year-Old Mahsa Amini - ..

2 minutes ago
 Dengue SOPs violations: 22 FIRs lodged, 12 premise ..

Dengue SOPs violations: 22 FIRs lodged, 12 premises sealed

2 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

5 minutes ago
 Zonergy Corporation donates RMB 100,000 for flood- ..

Zonergy Corporation donates RMB 100,000 for flood-hit people in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.