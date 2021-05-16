UrduPoint.com
54 Citizens Sans Masks Undergo Fine Rs 54,000

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :As many as 54 citizens sans masks were imposed fine Rs 54,000 by district administration during campaign to ensure strict implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures during last 24 hours in the district.

According to official sources, 14 business centres were also sealed by the administration in Shujabad and Multan city.

An owner of a hotel was also fined Rs 30,000 for indoor dinning.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad directed official concerned to take strict action on violation of COVID SOPs. Meanwhile, officials of district administration, police and Pakistan Army continued joint monitoring of SOPs in the district.

