54 Criminals Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:57 PM

54 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police have claimed to arrest 54 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : The police have claimed to arrest 54 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that the police arrested 7 illicit weapon holders and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 15 drug traffickers and seized 8.860 kilograms chars and 96 liters Liquor in their possession during this period besides arresting 12 gamblers and recovering bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession, he added.

