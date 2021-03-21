54 criminals held, contraband recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 54 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 12 drug pushers and recovered 5.

9 kg hash and 144 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 19 gamblers with stake money of Rs 12,5240.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 18 persons and recovered 17 pistols and one gun from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 4 kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.