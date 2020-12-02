UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

54 Criminals Including 4 POs Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

54 criminals including 4 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 54 criminals including four proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held four POs and 21 drug pushers besides recovering 2.

7 Kg hashish and 312 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 24, 800 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 accused and recovered 14 pistols, a gun, a repeater, a rifle, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from theirpossession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway, he said.

Related Topics

Police Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

23 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

41 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

51 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

1 hour ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

55 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.