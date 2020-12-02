54 criminals including 4 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 54 criminals including four proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held four POs and 21 drug pushers besides recovering 2.

7 Kg hashish and 312 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 24, 800 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 accused and recovered 14 pistols, a gun, a repeater, a rifle, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from theirpossession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway, he said.