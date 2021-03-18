54 criminals nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested 54 criminals including drug peddlers,kite flyers and proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson,the team apprehended 11 kite flyers/manufacturers and recovered three bags of chemical strings,250 twins of spools and kites from a motorcycle rickshaw and arrested its driver Muhammad Rashid.

Police conducted raids and arrested kite flyers ---Usman Riaz, Khushi Muhammad, Sufyan, Naeem, Javed, Bilal, Qaisar and Afzal Maseeh,12 drug peddlers and seized 2.2 kg hashish and 189 liters wine from them,15 outlaws including 4 proclaimed offenders were also nabbed.

Police teams nabbed 16 gamblers from different gambling dens and recovered stake money, cell phones and other material from the sites.