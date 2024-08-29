5.4 Magnitude Earthquacke Jolts Islamabad, KP Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitute on Richter scale jolted different parts of country including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday morning.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, and adjoining areas, a private news channels reported.
The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale.
The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan, the Meteorological Department said.
The depth of the earthquake was 215 km, as per the Meteorological Department.
The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was 92 km, the German research centre added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 POs among 80 criminals nabbed3 minutes ago
-
Civil society, health professionals call to regulate iTFAs in all foods12 minutes ago
-
Govt. to meet shortage of teaching faculty in AJK's public-sector medical colleges on priority: AJK ..12 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident13 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts district Kohat13 minutes ago
-
IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge22 minutes ago
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..22 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi22 minutes ago
-
1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts23 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification33 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops33 minutes ago