5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Several Districts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 10:40 AM

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits several districts of KP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit various areas of northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on early Saturday morning.

According to details, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said, tremors were felt in Battagram, Swat, Kurram and adjacent areas, a private news channel reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in southeastern Afghanistan while it occurred at a depth of 150 kilometers.

Residents of the districts came out of their houses out of fear after the earthquake jolted them.

No loss of life, and property damages were reported in the areas so far.

